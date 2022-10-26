CentralNic to acquire Intellectual Property Management Company, Inc.

CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC), the global internet platform that derives recurring revenue from marketplaces for online presence and online marketing services, has announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Intellectual Property Management Company, Inc. (“IPMC”), a California-based domain name management business for an enterprise value of USD 7.6m in cash, representing c.2.8x its 2021 unaudited revenue and c.7x its 2021 Adjusted EBITDA, subject to customary adjustments for net cash and working capital. The purchase price is settled from existing liquidity reserves.

IPMC provides subscription-based corporate domain management services to enterprise customers including many globally recognised brands, which are highlighted on IPMC’s website at https://ipm.domains/. On acquisition IPMC will be integrated into the enterprise channel within CentralNic’s Online Presence segment. The Company expects better coverage and increased market share in the North American market as well as synergies from streamlining procurement and operations. The acquisition will be immediately earnings accretive.