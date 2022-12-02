Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Centralnic Group PLC 48.0% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Broker Ratings

Centralnic Group PLC with ticker (LON:CNIC) now has a potential upside of 48.0% according to Berenberg Bank.



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 250 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Centralnic Group PLC share price of 130 GBX at opening today (02/12/2022) indicates a potential upside of 48.0%. Trading has ranged between 107 (52 week low) and 150 (52 week high) with an average of 765,618 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £372,194,135.

CentralNic Group Plc is a United Kingdom-based Internet technology company. The Company is engaged in developing and managing software platforms allowing businesses to buy subscriptions to domain names, Websites, e-mail, and brand protection services as well as tools for monetizing online traffic and acquiring customers online. It operates through two segments: Online Presence and Online Marketing. The Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online. The Online Marketing segment provides full suite of online customer acquisition solutions, including data analytics. It develops and manages its software platforms for the distribution of domain names to customer groups, such as small businesses, corporate customers, resellers, domain name investors, and domain name registries (both government-operated and privately owned). These customer groups buy domain-related software and services, such as email software, hosting, marketing tools and others.



