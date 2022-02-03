Twitter
CentralNic Group live investor presentation Monday, 7 February 2022

CentralNic Group

CentralNic Group plc (LON:CNIC), the global internet platform company that derives recurring revenue from the sales of online presence and marketing services, has announced that, following the recent publication of its Trading Update, CEO Ben Crawford and CFO Michael Riedl will provide a live presentation via the MelloMonday platform from 6pm – 9:30pm UK on Monday, 7 February 2022.

If you would like to attend, you can register here for the event.

CentralNic Group is a London-based AIM-listed company which drives the growth of the global digital economy by providing businesses around the world with tools to build their online presence and to win customers and earn revenues online.  The Company complements its organic growth with target acquisitions of cash-generative businesses in its industry with annuity revenue streams and exposure to growth markets and migrating them onto the CentralNic software and operating platforms. CentralNic operates globally with customers in almost every country in the world. It earns recurring revenues from the worldwide sales of online presence and online marketing services on a subscription or pay per use basis.

