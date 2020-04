Central Valley Community Bancor – Consenus Indicates Potential 32.8% Upside

Central Valley Community Bancor found using ticker (CVCY) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 20 and 14 with the average target price sitting at 16. Now with the previous closing price of 12.05 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 32.8%. The day 50 moving average is 14.28 and the 200 day moving average is 19.03. The company has a market capitalisation of $170m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.cvcb.com

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans, as well as loans secured by crop production and livestock; owner occupied and investor commercial real estate, real estate construction and other land, agricultural real estate, and other real estate loans; and equity loans and lines of credit, and installment and other consumer loans. The company also offers domestic and international wire transfer, safe deposit box, Internet banking, and other customary banking services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 21 full-service banking offices in Cameron Park, Clovis, Exeter, Fair Oaks, Folsom, Fresno, Kerman, Lodi, Madera, Merced, Modesto, Oakhurst, Prather, Rancho Cordova, Roseville, Sacramento, Stockton, and Visalia. Central Valley Community Bancorp was founded in 1979 and is based in Fresno, California.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn