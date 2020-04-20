Central Valley Community Bancor – Consenus Indicates Potential 22.8% Upside

Central Valley Community Bancor found using ticker (CVCY) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 16 and 13 and has a mean target at 14.38. With the stocks previous close at 11.71 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 22.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 13.42 and the 200 day moving average is 18.74. The market cap for the company is $161m. Find out more information at: http://www.cvcb.com

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans, as well as loans secured by crop production and livestock; owner occupied and investor commercial real estate, real estate construction and other land, agricultural real estate, and other real estate loans; and equity loans and lines of credit, and installment and other consumer loans. The company also offers domestic and international wire transfer, safe deposit box, Internet banking, and other customary banking services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 21 full-service banking offices in Cameron Park, Clovis, Exeter, Fair Oaks, Folsom, Fresno, Kerman, Lodi, Madera, Merced, Modesto, Oakhurst, Prather, Rancho Cordova, Roseville, Sacramento, Stockton, and Visalia. Central Valley Community Bancorp was founded in 1979 and is based in Fresno, California.

