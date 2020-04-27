Central Valley Community Bancor – Consenus Indicates Potential 13.3% Upside

Central Valley Community Bancor found using ticker (CVCY) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 16 and 13 with a mean TP of 14.38. Given that the stocks previous close was at 12.69 this would imply there is a potential upside of 13.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 12.72 and the 200 day moving average is 18.47. The market capitalisation for the company is $165m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.cvcb.com

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans, as well as loans secured by crop production and livestock; owner occupied and investor commercial real estate, real estate construction and other land, agricultural real estate, and other real estate loans; and equity loans and lines of credit, and installment and other consumer loans. The company also offers domestic and international wire transfer, safe deposit box, Internet banking, and other customary banking services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 21 full-service banking offices in Cameron Park, Clovis, Exeter, Folsom, Fresno, Gold River, Kerman, Lodi, Madera, Merced, Modesto, Oakhurst, Prather, Roseville, Sacramento, Stockton, and Visalia. Central Valley Community Bancorp was founded in 1979 and is based in Fresno, California.

