Central Pacific Financial Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.1% Upside

Central Pacific Financial Corp found using ticker (CPF) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 24 and 22 with the average target price sitting at 23. With the stocks previous close at 21.09 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 9.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 20.84 and the 200 day moving average is 23.52. The market cap for the company is $551m. Find out more information at: https://www.cpb.bank

The potential market cap would be $601m based on the market concensus.