Central Pacific Financial Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.1% Upside

Central Pacific Financial Corp found using ticker (CPF) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 24 and 22 with a mean TP of 23. With the stocks previous close at 20.33 this indicates there is a potential upside of 13.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 20.24 and the 200 day moving average is 22.76. The market cap for the company is $552m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.cpb.bank

The potential market cap would be $625m based on the market concensus.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit. The company’s lending activities comprise commercial loans, financial and agricultural loans, commercial and residential mortgages, and construction loans to small and medium-sized companies, business professionals, and real estate investors and developers, as well as home equity, and consumer loans to local homebuyers and individuals. It also provides debit cards, internet and mobile banking, cash management, full-service ATMs, digital banking services, traveler’s checks, safe deposit boxes, international banking services, night depository facilities, foreign exchange and wire transfers, trust services, and retail brokerage services. In addition, the company offers wealth management products and services, including non-deposit investment products, annuities, insurance, investment management, asset custody, and general consultation and planning services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 30 branches and 69 automated teller machines in the state of Hawaii. The company was incorporated in 1954 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.