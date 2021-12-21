Central Pacific Financial Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.5% Upside

Central Pacific Financial Corp found using ticker (CPF) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 32 and 29 and has a mean target at 30.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at 27.26 this would imply there is a potential upside of 12.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 27.4 while the 200 day moving average is 26.54. The market cap for the company is $751m. Find out more information at: https://www.cpb.bank

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit. The company’s lending activities comprise commercial loans, financial and agricultural loans, commercial mortgages, and construction loans to small and medium-sized companies, business professionals, and real estate investors and developers, as well as residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans to local homebuyers and individuals. It also provides debit cards, internet and mobile banking, cash management and electronic banking services, traveler’s checks, safe deposit boxes, international banking services, night depository facilities, foreign exchange and wire transfers, trust services, retail brokerage, and wholesale funding services. In addition, the company offers wealth management products and services, including non-deposit investment products, annuities, insurance, investment management, asset custody, and general consultation and planning services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 31 branches and 69 automated teller machines in the state of Hawaii. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.