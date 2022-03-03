Twitter
Central Asia Metals PLC 32.5% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Central Asia Metals PLC with ticker (LON:CAML) now has a potential upside of 32.5% according to Berenberg Bank.



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 320 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Central Asia Metals PLC share price of 216 GBX at opening today (03/03/2022) indicates a potential upside of 32.5%. Trading has ranged between 187 (52 week low) and 298 (52 week high) with an average of 555,006 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £403,981,047.

Central Asia Metals plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is primarily engaged in mining and exploration. The Company’s principal business activities are the production of copper at its Kounrad operations in Kazakhstan and the production of lead, zinc and silver at its Sasa operations in North Macedonia. The Company owns interest in Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning (SX-EW) copper project in Kazakhstan and Sasa zinc-lead mine in North Macedonia. Sasa is a zinc, lead and silver mine in Macedonia, approximately 150 kilometers from Skopje. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiaries include CAML Kazakhstan BV, Sary Kazna LLP, Kounrad Copper Company LLP, CAML MK Limited, CMK Resources Limited, CMK Mining B.V., CMK Europe SPLLC Skopje and Rudnik SASA DOOEL Makedonska Kamenica.



