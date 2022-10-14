Follow us on:

Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Central Asia Metals PLC 20.5% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Broker Ratings

Central Asia Metals PLC with ticker (LON:CAML) now has a potential upside of 20.5% according to Berenberg Bank.



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 280 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Central Asia Metals PLC share price of 223 GBX at opening today (14/10/2022) indicates a potential upside of 20.5%. Trading has ranged between 187 (52 week low) and 285 (52 week high) with an average of 284,792 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £389,160,639.

Central Asia Metals PLC is a United Kingdom-based copper, zinc and lead production and exploration company, with operations in Kazakhstan and North Macedonia. The Company’s principal business activities are the production of copper at its Kounrad operations in Kazakhstan and the production of lead, zinc and silver at its Sasa operations in North Macedonia. The Company owns interest in Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning (SX-EW) copper project in Kazakhstan. The Sasa produces a zinc concentrate and a separate lead concentrate. Sasa is a zinc, lead and silver mine in Macedonia, approximately 150 kilometers from Skopje. The Company’s subsidiaries include Copper Bay (UK) Ltd, Copper Bay Chile Limitada, Ken Shuak LLP, Kounrad Copper Company LLP, Minera Playa Verde Limitada, Rudnik SASA DOOEL Makedonska Kamenica and Sary Kazna LLP.



Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.