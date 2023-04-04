Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Central Asia Metals PLC 10.9% potential upside indicated by Canaccord Genuity

Broker Ratings

Central Asia Metals PLC with ticker (LON:CAML) now has a potential upside of 10.9% according to Canaccord Genuity.



Canaccord Genuity set a target price of 265 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Central Asia Metals PLC share price of 239 GBX at opening today (04/04/2023) indicates a potential upside of 10.9%. Trading has ranged between 204 (52 week low) and 299 (52 week high) with an average of 373,856 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £433,419,762.

Central Asia Metals PLC is a United Kingdom-based copper, zinc and lead production and exploration company, with operations in Kazakhstan and North Macedonia. The Company’s principal business activities are the production of copper at its Kounrad operations in Kazakhstan and the production of lead, zinc and silver at its Sasa operations in North Macedonia. The Company owns interest in Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning (SX-EW) copper project in Kazakhstan. The Sasa produces a zinc concentrate and a separate lead concentrate. Sasa is a zinc, lead and silver mine in Macedonia, approximately 150 kilometers from Skopje. The Company’s subsidiaries include Copper Bay (UK) Ltd, Copper Bay Chile Limitada, Ken Shuak LLP, Kounrad Copper Company LLP, Minera Playa Verde Limitada, Rudnik SASA DOOEL Makedonska Kamenica and Sary Kazna LLP.



Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

    Forum friendly shortlink: https://1lo.co/rydMF
    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Facebook
    Email
    Reddit
    Telegram
    WhatsApp
    Pocket

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100

      FTSE 100 News

      FTSE 250

      AIM All Share Index

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2023 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.