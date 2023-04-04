Central Asia Metals PLC 10.9% potential upside indicated by Canaccord Genuity

Central Asia Metals PLC with ticker (LON:CAML) now has a potential upside of 10.9% according to Canaccord Genuity.







Canaccord Genuity set a target price of 265 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Central Asia Metals PLC share price of 239 GBX at opening today (04/04/2023) indicates a potential upside of 10.9%. Trading has ranged between 204 (52 week low) and 299 (52 week high) with an average of 373,856 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £433,419,762.



Central Asia Metals PLC is a United Kingdom-based copper, zinc and lead production and exploration company, with operations in Kazakhstan and North Macedonia. The Company’s principal business activities are the production of copper at its Kounrad operations in Kazakhstan and the production of lead, zinc and silver at its Sasa operations in North Macedonia. The Company owns interest in Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning (SX-EW) copper project in Kazakhstan. The Sasa produces a zinc concentrate and a separate lead concentrate. Sasa is a zinc, lead and silver mine in Macedonia, approximately 150 kilometers from Skopje. The Company’s subsidiaries include Copper Bay (UK) Ltd, Copper Bay Chile Limitada, Ken Shuak LLP, Kounrad Copper Company LLP, Minera Playa Verde Limitada, Rudnik SASA DOOEL Makedonska Kamenica and Sary Kazna LLP.







