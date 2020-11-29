Centrais Electricas Brasileiras – Consensus Indicates Potential 42.1% Upside

Centrais Electricas Brasileiras found using ticker (EBR) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 8.6 and 8.6 calculating the mean target price we have 8.6. Given that the stocks previous close was at 6.05 this indicates there is a potential upside of 42.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 5.92 and the 200 day MA is 6.08. The market cap for the company is $9,561m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.eletrobras.com

Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated 35 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,258.65 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,770 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts. It also operates 64,138 kilometers of transmission lines. The company was founded in 1962 and is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.