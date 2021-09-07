CenterPoint Energy, Inc (Holdin – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.0% Upside

CenterPoint Energy, Inc (Holdin with ticker code (CNP) now have 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 29 and 26 calculating the average target price we see 27.83. Now with the previous closing price of 25.77 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 8.0%. The day 50 moving average is 25.88 and the 200 day MA is 24.24. The market capitalisation for the company is $15,380m. Find out more information at: http://www.centerpointenergy.com

CenterPoint Energy operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market. The Natural Gas segment provides natural gas distribution services, as well as home appliance maintenance and repair services to customers in Minnesota; and home repair protection plans to natural gas customers in Texas and Louisiana through a third party. This segment also sells regulated intrastate natural gas, as well as natural gas transportation and storage services for residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The Midstream Investments segment provides natural gas and crude oil gathering, and natural gas processing services to its producer customers, as well as crude oil, condensate, and produced water gathering services to its producer and refiner customers; and interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline transportation and storage services to its producer, power plant, local distribution company, and industrial end-user customers. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 2.6 million metered customers; owned 239 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 69,915 megavolt amperes; operated approximately 99,000 linear miles of natural gas distribution mains, as well as 77,000 linear miles of natural gas transmission mains; and owned and operated 264 miles of intrastate pipeline in Louisiana, Texas, and Oklahoma. CenterPoint Energy was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.