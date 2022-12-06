CenterPoint Energy, Inc (Holdin – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.0% Upside

CenterPoint Energy, Inc (Holdin with ticker code (CNP) have now 15 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 34 and 29 with a mean TP of 31.27. Now with the previous closing price of 30.67 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 2.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 28.61 and the 200 moving average now moves to 30.09. The market cap for the company is $19,169m. Find out more information at: https://www.centerpointenergy.com

The potential market cap would be $19,544m based on the market concensus.