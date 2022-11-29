CenterPoint Energy, Inc (Holdin – Consensus Indicates Potential .7% Upside

CenterPoint Energy, Inc (Holdin found using ticker (CNP) have now 15 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 34 and 29 and has a mean target at 31.27. Now with the previous closing price of 31.04 this now indicates there is a potential upside of .7%. The 50 day MA is 28.75 and the 200 day moving average is 29.98. The company has a market capitalisation of $19,427m. Visit the company website at: https://www.centerpointenergy.com

The potential market cap would be $19,571m based on the market concensus.

CenterPoint Energy operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market. The Natural Gas segment provides natural gas distribution services, as well as home appliance maintenance and repair services to customers in Minnesota; and home repair protection plans to natural gas customers in Arkansas, Indiana, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma, and Texas and Louisiana through a third party. This segment also engages in the sale of regulated intrastate natural gas, and transportation and storage of natural gas for residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 2.7 million metered customers; owned 239 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 71,241 megavolt amperes; operated approximately 1,00,000 linear miles of natural gas distribution and transmission mains; and owned and operated 285 miles of intrastate pipeline in Louisiana, Texas, and Oklahoma. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.