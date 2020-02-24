Centennial Resource Development – Consenus Indicates Potential 89.8% Upside

Centennial Resource Development with ticker code (CDEV) have now 23 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 12 and 3 and has a mean target at 5.77. Now with the previous closing price of 3.04 this would imply there is a potential upside of 89.8%. The day 50 moving average is 3.61 and the 200 moving average now moves to 3.93. The company has a market capitalisation of $808m. Visit the company website at: http://www.cdevinc.com

Centennial Resource Development, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it leased or acquired approximately 80,223 net acres; and owned 1,597 net mineral acres in the Delaware Basin. The company was formerly known as Silver Run Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Centennial Resource Development in October 2016. Centennial Resource Development was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

