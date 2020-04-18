Centennial Resource Development – Consenus Indicates Potential 586.2% Upside

Centennial Resource Development with ticker code (CDEV) now have 21 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 12 and 0 with a mean TP of 1.99. With the stocks previous close at 0.29 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 586.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 0.72 and the 200 day MA is 2.89. The market capitalisation for the company is $75m. Visit the company website at: http://www.cdevinc.com

Centennial Resource Development, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it leased or acquired approximately 78,195 net acres; and owned 1,569 net mineral acres in the Delaware Basin. The company was formerly known as Silver Run Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Centennial Resource Development in October 2016. Centennial Resource Development was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

