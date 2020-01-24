Centennial Resource Development – Consenus Indicates Potential 52.8% Upside

Centennial Resource Development with ticker code (CDEV) now have 23 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 13 and 4 with the average target price sitting at 6.34. Given that the stocks previous close was at 4.15 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 52.8%. The 50 day MA is 4.32 and the 200 moving average now moves to 4.42. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,079m. Visit the company website at: http://www.cdevinc.com

Centennial Resource Development, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it leased or acquired approximately 80,223 net acres; and owned 1,597 net mineral acres in the Delaware Basin. The company was formerly known as Silver Run Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Centennial Resource Development, Inc. in October 2016. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.