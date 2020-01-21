Centennial Resource Development – Consenus Indicates Potential 44.3% Upside

Centennial Resource Development with ticker code (CDEV) have now 23 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 13 and 4 calculating the mean target price we have 6.38. Given that the stocks previous close was at 4.42 this would imply there is a potential upside of 44.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 4.23 and the 200 day moving average is 4.45. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,187m. Find out more information at: http://www.cdevinc.com

Centennial Resource Development, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it leased or acquired approximately 80,223 net acres; and owned 1,597 net mineral acres in the Delaware Basin. The company was formerly known as Silver Run Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Centennial Resource Development, Inc. in October 2016. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.