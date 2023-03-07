Centene Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 33.3% Upside

Centene Corporation with ticker code (CNC) have now 18 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 110 and 79 calculating the average target price we see 92.06. Now with the previous closing price of 69.07 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 33.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 75.06 and the 200 day MA is 82.53. The market capitalisation for the company is $38,015m. Visit the company website at: https://www.centene.com

The potential market cap would be $50,669m based on the market concensus.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children’s health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs. This segment also provides a variety of individual, small group, and large group commercial healthcare products to employers and members. This segment also offers various individual, small group, and large group commercial healthcare products to employers and members. The Specialty Services segment offers behavioral health and employee assistance plans; clinical healthcare, primary care, various specialty services, and a suite of social and other support services; data analytics solutions; administrative services to Military Health System eligible beneficiaries; traditional pharmacy clinical and administrative services as well as specialized pharmacy benefit services through its specialty pharmacy business; and vision and dental health services. This segment provides auxiliary healthcare services and products to state programs, correctional facilities, healthcare organizations, employer groups, and other commercial organizations; and engages in the government contracts business under the TRICARE program and other healthcare related government contracts. The company provides its services through primary and specialty care physicians, hospitals, and ancillary providers. Centene Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.