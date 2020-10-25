Centene Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.4% Upside

Centene Corporation with ticker code (CNC) have now 19 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 102 and 65 calculating the average target price we see 83.24. Now with the previous closing price of 66.94 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 24.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 60.79 and the 200 day moving average is 63.93. The market capitalisation for the company is $39,068m. Company Website: http://www.centene.com

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children’s health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs. Its health plans include primary and specialty physician care, inpatient and outpatient hospital care, emergency and urgent care, prenatal care, laboratory and X-ray, home-based primary care, transportation assistance, vision care, dental care, telehealth, immunization, specialty pharmacy, therapy, social work, nurse advisory, and care coordination services, as well as prescriptions and limited over-the-counter drugs, medical equipment, and behavioral health and abuse services. This segment also offers various individual, small group, and large group commercial healthcare products to employers and directly to members in the Managed Care segment. The company’s Specialty Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management services; health, triage, wellness, and disease management services; and vision and dental, and management services, as well as care management software that automate the clinical, administrative, and technical components of care management programs; staffing services; and services to Military Health System eligible beneficiaries. This segment offers its services and products to state programs, correctional facilities, healthcare organizations, employer groups, and other commercial organizations. Centene Corporation has a collaboration with AT&T. The company provides its services through primary and specialty care physicians, hospitals, and ancillary providers. Centene Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn