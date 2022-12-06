Centene Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.1% Upside

Centene Corporation found using ticker (CNC) now have 19 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 115 and 87 calculating the average target price we see 101.32. Now with the previous closing price of 85.79 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 18.1%. The 50 day MA is 80.79 and the 200 day moving average is 84.83. The company has a market cap of $48,897m. Company Website: https://www.centene.com

The potential market cap would be $57,748m based on the market concensus.