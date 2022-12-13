Centene Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.5% Upside

Centene Corporation found using ticker (CNC) have now 19 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 115 and 87 with the average target price sitting at 101.32. Given that the stocks previous close was at 86.25 this indicates there is a potential upside of 17.5%. The 50 day MA is 81.68 while the 200 day moving average is 84.95. The company has a market cap of $49,202m. Visit the company website at: https://www.centene.com

The potential market cap would be $57,799m based on the market concensus.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children’s health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs. Its health plans include primary and specialty physician care, inpatient and outpatient hospital care, emergency and urgent care, prenatal care, laboratory and X-ray, home-based primary care, transportation assistance, vision care, dental care, telehealth, immunization, specialty pharmacy, therapy, social work, nurse advisory, and care coordination services, as well as prescriptions and limited over-the-counter drugs, medical equipment, and behavioral health and abuse services. This segment also offers various individual, small group, and large group commercial healthcare products to employers and directly to members. The company’s Specialty Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management services; nurse advice line and after-hours support services; vision and dental services, as well as staffing services to correctional systems and other government agencies; and services to Military Health System eligible beneficiaries. This segment offers its services and products to state programs, correctional facilities, healthcare organizations, employer groups, and other commercial organizations. The company provides its services through primary and specialty care physicians, hospitals, and ancillary providers. Centene Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.