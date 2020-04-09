Centamin PLC 33.1% Potential Upside Indicated by Jefferies International

Centamin PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:CEY) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Unchanged’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Jefferies International. Centamin PLC are listed in the Basic Materials sector within UK Main Market. Jefferies International have set a target price of 175 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 33.1% from the opening price of 131.45 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 5.9 points and increased 7.6 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 162.4 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 79.14 GBX.

Centamin PLC has a 50 day moving average of 134.25 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 127.75. There are currently 1,155,955,384 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 10,163,556. Market capitalisation for LON:CEY is £1,559,846,223 GBP.

