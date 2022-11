Centamin PLC with ticker (LON:CEY) now has a potential upside of 21.7% according to Berenberg Bank.







Berenberg Bank set a target price of 115 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Centamin PLC share price of 90 GBX at opening today (04/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 21.7%. Trading has ranged between 1 (52 week low) and 93 (52 week high) with an average of 4,598,989 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,067,587,740.