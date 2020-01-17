Centamin PLC 2.2% Potential Upside Indicated by Goldman Sachs

Centamin PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:CEY) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ today by analysts at Goldman Sachs. Centamin PLC are listed in the Basic Materials sector within UK Main Market. Goldman Sachs have set a target price of 127 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 2.2% from the opening price of 124.3 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 5.9 points and increased 15.4 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 154.75 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 79.14 GBX.

Centamin PLC has a 50 day moving average of 120.93 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 117.27. There are currently 1,155,955,384 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 6,991,774. Market capitalisation for LON:CEY is £1,466,329,386 GBP.