Cenovus Energy Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 197.3% Upside

Cenovus Energy Inc found using ticker (CVE) have now 14 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 13.38 and 7.87 and has a mean target at 10.85. Now with the previous closing price of 3.65 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 197.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 4.08 and the 200 moving average now moves to 4.21. The company has a market cap of $4,487m. Find out more information at: http://www.cenovus.com

Cenovus Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. Its bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development. The Deep Basin segment holds assets primarily located in Elmworth-Wapiti, Kaybob-Edson, and Clearwater operating areas of British Columbia and Alberta, as well as various interests in natural gas processing facilities. The Refining and Marketing segment transports, sells, and refines crude oil into petroleum and chemical products. This segment owns a 50% ownership in Wood River and Borger refineries located in the United States; and owns and operates a crude-by-rail terminal in Alberta. Cenovus Energy Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

