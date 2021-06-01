Twitter
Cenovus Energy Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 35.5% Upside

Cenovus Energy Inc found using ticker (CVE) now have 14 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 13.38 and 7.87 with a mean TP of 10.85. Given that the stocks previous close was at 8.01 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 35.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 7.82 and the 200 day MA is 6.89. The market capitalisation for the company is $16,395m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.cenovus.com

Cenovus Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. Its bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development. The Conventional segment holds assets primarily located in Elmworth-Wapiti, Kaybob-Edson, and Clearwater operating areas of British Columbia and Alberta, as well as various interests in natural gas processing facilities. The Refining and Marketing segment transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. This segment owns a 50% ownership in Wood River and Borger refineries located in the United States; and owns and operates a crude-by-rail terminal in Alberta. Cenovus Energy Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

