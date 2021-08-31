Cenovus Energy Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 29.6% Upside

Cenovus Energy Inc with ticker code (CVE) have now 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 13.38 and 7.87 calculating the average target price we see 10.85. Given that the stocks previous close was at 8.37 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 29.6%. The day 50 moving average is 8.14 while the 200 day moving average is 8.23. The company has a market cap of $16,645m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.cenovus.com

Cenovus Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. Its bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development. The Conventional segment holds assets primarily located in Elmworth-Wapiti, Kaybob-Edson, and Clearwater operating areas of British Columbia and Alberta, as well as various interests in natural gas processing facilities. The Refining and Marketing segment transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. This segment owns a 50% ownership in Wood River and Borger refineries located in the United States; and owns and operates a crude-by-rail terminal in Alberta. Cenovus Energy Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.