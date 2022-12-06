Cenovus Energy Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.2% Upside

Cenovus Energy Inc found using ticker (CVE) have now 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 27.41 and 22.85 calculating the average target price we see 24.77. Given that the stocks previous close was at 19.94 this would imply there is a potential upside of 24.2%. The 50 day MA is 19.02 and the 200 day MA is 18.52. The market capitalisation for the company is $36,831m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.cenovus.com

The potential market cap would be $45,752m based on the market concensus.