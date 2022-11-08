Cenovus Energy Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.7% Upside

Cenovus Energy Inc with ticker code (CVE) have now 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 26.7 and 22.99 calculating the mean target price we have 24.68. Given that the stocks previous close was at 21.15 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 16.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 18.19 and the 200 day MA is 17.98. The company has a market capitalisation of $40,642m. Find out more information at: https://www.cenovus.com

The potential market cap would be $47,425m based on the market concensus.

Cenovus Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan. This segments Foster Creek, Christina Lake, Sunrise, and Tucker oil sands projects, as well as Lloydminster thermal and conventional heavy oil assets The Conventional segment holds assets primarily located in Elmworth-Wapiti, Kaybob-Edson, Clearwater, and Rainbow Lake operating in Alberta and British Columbia, as well as interests in various natural gas processing facilities. The offshore segment engages in the exploration and development activities. The Canadian Manufacturing segment includes the owned and operated Lloydminster upgrading and asphalt refining complex, which upgrades heavy oil and bitumen into synthetic crude oil, diesel fuel, asphalt, and other ancillary products, as well as owns and operates the Bruderheim crude-by-rail terminal and two ethanol plants. The U.S. Manufacturing segment comprises the refining of crude oil to produce diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, asphalt, and other products. The Retail segment consists of marketing of its own and third-party refined petroleum products through retail, commercial, and bulk petroleum outlets, as well as wholesale channels. Cenovus Energy Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.