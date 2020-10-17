Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.9% Upside

Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored with ticker code (CX) have now 19 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 6 and 3.3 calculating the average target price we see 4.54. Given that the stocks previous close was at 4.13 this would imply there is a potential upside of 9.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 3.68 and the 200 day MA is 2.89. The company has a market capitalisation of $6,239m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.cemex.com

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs. In addition, it provides building solutions for housing projects, pavement projects, and green building consultancy services; engineering and project, plant optimization, customized, operation and maintenance, network, and camp services; cement trade maritime services; and information technology solutions. The company operates in Mexico, the United States, Europe, South and Central America, the Caribbean, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. As of December 31, 2019, it operated approximately 2,000 stores. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1906 and is based in San Pedro Garza GarcÃ­a, Mexico.

