Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.7% Upside

Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored found using ticker (CX) now have 19 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 6 and 3.3 calculating the mean target price we have 4.54. Given that the stocks previous close was at 4.1 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 10.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 3.71 and the 200 moving average now moves to 2.93. The market cap for the company is $6,118m. Visit the company website at: http://www.cemex.com

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs. In addition, it provides building solutions for housing projects, pavement projects, and green building consultancy services; engineering and project, plant optimization, customized, operation and maintenance, network, and camp services; cement trade maritime services; and information technology solutions. The company operates in Mexico, the United States, Europe, South and Central America, the Caribbean, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. As of December 31, 2019, it operated approximately 2,000 stores. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1906 and is based in San Pedro Garza GarcÃ­a, Mexico.

