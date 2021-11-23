Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored – Consensus Indicates Potential 72.7% Upside

Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored found using ticker (CX) now have 19 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 14.5 and 6.35 with a mean TP of 10.64. With the stocks previous close at 6.16 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 72.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 6.86 while the 200 day moving average is 7.48. The market capitalisation for the company is $9,014m. Find out more information at: http://www.cemex.com

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs. In addition, it provides building solutions for housing projects, pavement projects, and green building consultancy services; cement trade maritime services; and information technology solutions. The company operates approximately 2,000 retail stores in approximately 600 cities. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in San Pedro Garza GarcÃ­a, Mexico.