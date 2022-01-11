Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored – Consensus Indicates Potential 62.4% Upside

Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored found using ticker (CX) have now 19 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 14.5 and 6.35 calculating the mean target price we have 10.64. With the stocks previous close at 6.55 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 62.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 6.38 and the 200 day moving average is 7.42. The company has a market capitalisation of $9,382m. Visit the company website at: https://www.cemex.com

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs. In addition, it provides building solutions for housing projects, pavement projects, and green building consultancy services; cement trade maritime services; and information technology solutions. The company operates approximately 2,000 retail stores in approximately 600 cities. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in San Pedro Garza GarcÃ­a, Mexico.