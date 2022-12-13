Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored – Consensus Indicates Potential 49.2% Upside

Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored with ticker code (CX) now have 20 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 10 and 4 and has a mean target at 6.22. Given that the stocks previous close was at 4.17 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 49.2%. The day 50 moving average is 3.95 and the 200 day moving average is 4.2. The company has a market cap of $6,068m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.cemex.com

The potential market cap would be $9,052m based on the market concensus.

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs. In addition, it provides building solutions for housing solutions, pavement solutions, and green building services; cement trade maritime services; and information technology solutions. The company operates approximately 2,000 retail stores. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in San Pedro Garza García, Mexico.