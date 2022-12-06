Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored – Consensus Indicates Potential 42.0% Upside

Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored with ticker code (CX) now have 20 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 10 and 4 with a mean TP of 6.22. Given that the stocks previous close was at 4.38 this would imply there is a potential upside of 42.0%. The day 50 moving average is 3.88 and the 200 day moving average is 4.22. The market cap for the company is $6,236m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.cemex.com

The potential market cap would be $8,855m based on the market concensus.