Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.2% Upside

Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored with ticker code (CX) have now 20 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 10 and 4 calculating the mean target price we have 6.21. Given that the stocks previous close was at 5.04 this indicates there is a potential upside of 23.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 4.31 and the 200 moving average now moves to 4.11. The market cap for the company is $7,300m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.cemex.com

The potential market cap would be $8,994m based on the market concensus.

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs. In addition, it provides building solutions for housing solutions, pavement solutions, and green building services; cement trade maritime services; and information technology solutions. The company operates approximately 2,000 retail stores. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in San Pedro Garza García, Mexico.