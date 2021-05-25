Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.1% Upside

Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored found using ticker (CX) have now 18 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 14.5 and 6 calculating the average target price we see 9.32. Now with the previous closing price of 8.24 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 13.1%. The 50 day MA is 7.79 and the 200 moving average now moves to 6.37. The company has a market cap of $12,299m. Company Website: http://www.cemex.com

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs. In addition, it provides building solutions for housing projects, pavement projects, and green building consultancy services; cement trade maritime services; and information technology solutions. The company operates approximately 2,000 retail stores in approximately 600 cities. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in San Pedro Garza GarcÃ­a, Mexico.