Celsius Holdings – Consenus Indicates Potential 144.5% Upside

Celsius Holdings with ticker code (CELH) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘None’. The target price ranges between 11 and 8 with a mean TP of 10. Now with the previous closing price of 4.09 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 144.5%. The 50 day MA is 4.85 and the 200 day moving average is 4.56. The market capitalisation for the company is $316m. Find out more information at: http://www.celsiusholdingsinc.com

Celsius Holdings develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius brand name. It also provides Celsius Heat, a dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, such as apple jack’d, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragonfruit, and tangerine grapefruit. The company distributes its products through direct-store delivery distributors, as well as directly to retailers across various retail segments comprising supermarkets, convenience stores, drug stores, nutritional stores, and mass merchants, as well as health clubs, spas, gyms, the military, and e-commerce Websites. The company was formerly known as Vector Ventures and changed its name to Celsius Holdings in January 2007. Celsius Holdings was founded in 2004 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn