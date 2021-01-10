Celsius Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential -37.9% Downside

Celsius Holdings found using ticker (CELH) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 40 and 29 and has a mean target at 35. Given that the stocks previous close was at 56.34 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -37.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 40.38 and the 200 moving average now moves to 24.65. The market capitalisation for the company is $4,194m. Company Website: http://www.celsiusholdingsinc.com

Celsius Holdings develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name. It also provides Celsius Heat, a dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, such as apple jack’d, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragonfruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit. The company distributes its products through direct-store delivery distributors, as well as through retailers comprising supermarkets, convenience stores, drug stores, nutritional stores, and mass merchants; and health clubs, spas, gyms, the military, and e-commerce Websites. The company was formerly known as Vector Ventures and changed its name to Celsius Holdings in January 2007. Celsius Holdings was founded in 2004 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.