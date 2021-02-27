Twitter
Celsius Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential -21.9% Downside

Celsius Holdings with ticker code (CELH) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 73 and 29 calculating the average target price we see 46. Given that the stocks previous close was at 58.87 this indicates there is a potential downside of -21.9%. The day 50 moving average is 60.71 and the 200 day moving average is 35.4. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,154m. Find out more information at: http://www.celsiusholdingsinc.com

Celsius Holdings develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name. It also provides Celsius Heat, a dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, such as apple jack’d, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragonfruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit. The company distributes its products through direct-store delivery distributors, as well as through retailers comprising supermarkets, convenience stores, drug stores, nutritional stores, and mass merchants; and health clubs, spas, gyms, the military, and e-commerce Websites. The company was formerly known as Vector Ventures and changed its name to Celsius Holdings in January 2007. Celsius Holdings was founded in 2004 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

