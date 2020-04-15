Celsion Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 621.2% Upside

Celsion Corporation with ticker code (CLSN) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 9 and 4 calculating the mean target price we have 7.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.04 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 621.2%. The 50 day MA is 0.97 and the 200 day moving average is 1.39. The market cap for the company is $32m. Company Website: http://www.celsion.com

Celsion Corporation, a development stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer. The company is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

