Celsion Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 552.2% Upside

Celsion Corporation found using ticker (CLSN) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 9 and 4 with the average target price sitting at 7.5. With the stocks previous close at 1.15 this indicates there is a potential upside of 552.2%. The 50 day MA is 0.98 and the 200 moving average now moves to 1.37. The company has a market cap of $33m. Visit the company website at: http://www.celsion.com

Celsion Corporation, a development stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer. The company is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

