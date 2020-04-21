Celsion Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 530.3% Upside

Celsion Corporation with ticker code (CLSN) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 9 and 4 and has a mean target at 7.5. With the stocks previous close at 1.19 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 530.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 0.97 while the 200 day moving average is 1.38. The market capitalisation for the company is $34m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.celsion.com

Celsion Corporation, a development stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer. The company is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

