Celsion Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 63.3% Upside

Celsion Corporation found using ticker (CLSN) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 5 and 3 and has a mean target at 4. Given that the stocks previous close was at 2.45 this indicates there is a potential upside of 63.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 1.3 and the 200 day moving average is 0.88. The market cap for the company is $166m. Company Website: http://www.celsion.com

Celsion Corporation, an integrated development clinical stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer. The company is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.