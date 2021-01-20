Celsion Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 344.4% Upside

Celsion Corporation found using ticker (CLSN) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 5 and 3 with a mean TP of 4. With the stocks previous close at 0.9 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 344.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 0.74 and the 200 day MA is 0.9. The market cap for the company is $33m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.celsion.com

Celsion Corporation, an integrated development clinical stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer. The company is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.