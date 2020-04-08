Cello Health PLC 10% Potential Upside Indicated by Liberum Capital

Cello Health PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:CLL) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ this morning by analysts at Liberum Capital. Cello Health PLC are listed in the Consumer Services sector within AIM. Liberum Capital have set their target price at 120 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 10.0% from today’s opening price of 109.06 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 17.94 points and decreased 34.44 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 150 GBX while the 52 week low is 100 GBX.

Cello Health PLC has a 50 day moving average of 129.66 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 129.86. There are currently 76,907,779 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 136,248. Market capitalisation for LON:CLL is £115,953,165 GBP.

