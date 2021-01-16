Cellectar Biosciences. – Consensus Indicates Potential 197.5% Upside

Cellectar Biosciences. with ticker code (CLRB) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 10 and 3 with a mean TP of 5.98. Given that the stocks previous close was at 2.01 this indicates there is a potential upside of 197.5%. The day 50 moving average is 2.05 and the 200 day MA is 1.46. The company has a market capitalisation of $56m. Visit the company website at: http://www.cellectar.com

Cellectar Biosciences., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM. The company also develops CLR 1900, a PDC chemotherapeutic program that is targeted to treat solid tumors. It has collaborative PDC programs with Pierre Fabre to develop CLR 1800 Series; Avicenna Oncology GMBH to develop CLR 2000 Series; Onconova Therapeutics. to develop CLR 2100 and 2200 Series; and Orano Med to develop novel PDCs. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.